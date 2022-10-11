Catholic World News

Humanitarian crisis in Sudan: ‘we ask God to continue to give people strength,’ bishop prays

October 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Massive flooding and an inflation rate of over 250% have contributed to a humanitarian crisis in Sudan in which 12 million suffer from acute hunger, the Fides news agency reported.



“We ask God to continue to give people strength in this difficult and unexpected moment that is seriously affecting the entire population,” said Bishop Matthew Remijio Adam Gbitiku of Wau in neighboring South Sudan, which also faces a hunger crisis.





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!