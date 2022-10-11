Catholic World News

Creating jobs is key to ‘inclusive’ development, Pope says

October 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Poverty is not fought with welfarism, no, in this way we ‘anesthetize’ it but we do not fight it,” Pope Francis said in an address to participants in a conference organized by the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice (CAPP) Foundation.



The foundation is named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1991 encyclical.



Pope Francis called for “the conversion of one’s way of looking”: “the humble gaze of one who sees in every man and woman he or she meets a brother and sister whose dignity must be respected, before possibly being a customer with whom to do business ... Only with this outlook can we fight against the evils of current speculation that feed the winds of war.”

