Armenian Catholic Patriarch briefs Lebanon’s president on Vatican trip

October 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian, the head of the Armenian Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), met with Lebanon’s president on the eve of his journey to the Vatican. The Eastern Catholic church is based in Beirut, Lebanon’s capital.



The Patriarch is traveling to Rome for the opening of the canonization cause of his predecessor, the Servant of God Gregorio Pietro XV Agagianian (1895-1971), who also served as Prefect of the Congregation for the Propagation of the Faith.



“You sacrificed and risked a lot for the sake of the country,” the Patriarch said to President Michel Aoun. “You took firm and courageous positions in the interest of Lebanon.”



In a likely reference to the economic crisis there, the prelate added, “We pray today and ask God to pour out His abundant blessings upon you so that you can save Lebanon and its people from this dark tunnel and bring it to the shore of relief and prosperity.”

