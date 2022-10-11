Catholic World News

Poll: US Catholics have strong belief in angels, but Eucharistic devotion lags

October 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An EWTN News/RealClear Opinion Research poll found that “almost 77% of Catholic voters believe in guardian angels, 8.7% do not, and 14.6% are not sure.”



“By contrast, only 50.3% of respondents say that they believe in the Catholic doctrine of the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist ... Among the poll’s respondents, about 80% of Catholics who attend Mass once a week profess belief in this Catholic teaching.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

