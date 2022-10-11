Catholic World News

Ukrainian bishops of US condemn Russian annexation of territory

October 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Before the eyes of the world, after a farcical series of pseudo referendums, Russian President Putin, violating all principles of international law, announced the annexation of four regions of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Catholic bishops said in statement that followed the Russian action.



“Each of these regions is approximately the size of Massachusetts, and together they form 15% of Ukrainian territory that, before 2014, was home to 8.5 million Ukrainians,” the bishops continued. “We wholeheartedly and unconditionally condemn this escalation and codification of brutal Russian aggression and ask all people of good will to confirm and amplify their active spiritual and material solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

