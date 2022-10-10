Catholic World News

Synod will continue work of Vatican II, Vatican statement says

October 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on General Secretariat of the Synod

CWN Editor's Note: The General Secretariat for the Synod has released a statement, timed for the 60th anniversary of the opening of Vatican II, saying that the 2020 Synod on Synodality will continue the work of that Council.



The statement says that the work of the Synod is “to The Secretariat’s Message recalls that the Synod’s purpose is “to prolong, in the life and mission of the Church, the spirit of the Second Vatican Council.” The message says:

The concept of “Synodality” is found throughout the Council, even though this term (only recently coined) is not found expressly in the documents of the ecumenical assembly.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!