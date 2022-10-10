Catholic World News

Moscow’s Catholic archbishop prays for peace

October 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On October 7, the memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary, Archbishop Paolo Pezzi of the Archdiocese of the Mother of God in Moscow celebrated Mass and led the recitation of the Rosary for peace.



“A person who loves peace often seems weak, but in reality he is authentically strong,” he said, adding that “in some way, the fate of the world depends” on prayer for peace.

