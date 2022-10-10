Catholic World News

New cardinals appointed as members of dicasteries

October 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The various Vatican dicasteries, typically led by a prefect and secretary, also have members and consultors.



Pope Francis has named Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego a member of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life and the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.



Among the new members of the Dicastery for Bishops are Cardinal Arthur Roche, prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, and Cardinal Oscar Cantoni of Como, who reportedly sought lenient treatment for Don Mauro Inzoli, a diocesan priest who sexually abused minors.

