‘Your presence near young people is necessary,’ Pope tells Swiss school chaplains

October 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On October 7, Pope Francis received Catholic and Protestant chaplains of schools that are located in Romandy, Switzerland.



“Every time one of you accompanies two or three young people on their journey, listening to them, listening to their disappointments, the failures and the doubts they carry within them, and then you speak about Jesus Christ to them, reawakening hope in their hearts, there something of the experience of the disciples of Emmaus is renewed,” the Pope said in his greeting.

