Opus Dei calls special meeting to adapt to Pope’s directives

October 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The prelate of Opus Dei has announced a general congress of the group, to take place early in 2023, to adapt the statutes of the prelature so that they conform to the standards set by Pope Francis in his motu proprio Ad Charisma Tuendum.



Msgr. Fernando Ocariz emphasized that the extraordinary meeting would not be normal planning session for Opus Dei; it will be devoted to “complying with what the Holy See has indicated, not of proposing any change that might seem interesting to us.”

