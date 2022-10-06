Catholic World News

Pope addresses Vatican conference on holiness, saints

October 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on October 6 to participants in a conference organized by the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, Pope Francis said that holiness “is not a program of effort and renunciation,” but rather “first and foremost the experience of being loved by God—of receiving his love, his mercy, freely given.”



The Pope spoke about how the faithful recognize the virtues of saints, and their acclaim—as well as miracles attributed to the intercession of candidates for canonization—confirm the Church’s judgment of their holiness.



The Pontiff added that one characteristic of saints is a sense of humor. “A sad saint is a poor saint,” he said.

