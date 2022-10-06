Catholic World News

Former leader sees troubles for Knights of Malta, urges loyalty

October 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The former grand chancellor of the Knights of Malta has written to members, revealing that he foresees serious difficulties for the order, but urging member to remain loyal.



“I would like to ask everyone to stay,” wrote Albrecht von Boeselager, revealing that he has heard from many Knights of Malta who are reconsidering their membership, in light of the sweeping changes mandated by Pope Francis.



The former grand chancellor admitted that he, too, was troubled by the changes: “I cannot imagine that the new Constitution issued by the Holy Father will be helpful for the development of our Order’s charism, the strengthening of our spirituality and the growth of the Order’s works.”

