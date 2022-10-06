Catholic World News

Academic conference on Mary, Mother of God, brings together Russian and Ukrainian scholars

October 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Russian and Ukrainian scholars are expected to attend a long-planned academic conference in Milan. The three-day conference, “The Mother of God in Slavic Cultures,” is taking place at the Ambrosian Academy.



The conference “now takes on a unique meaning after the tragic war in Ukraine has hindered research and contacts between scholars from different countries,” the Fides news agency commented.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!