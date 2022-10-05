Catholic World News

Know yourself, Pope urges faithful

October 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on October 5, Pope Francis said that knowledge of oneself is a key to discernment.



“Forgetfulness of God’s presence in our life often goes hand in hand with ignorance of ourselves,” the Pope said. Likening prayer to the use of the internet, he said that “it is important to know ourselves, to know the passwords of our hearts.”

