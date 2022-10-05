Catholic World News

Pakistani Christians protest rape, abduction, forced conversion of teenage girl

October 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Christians in Pakistan are calling attention to the case of a 15-year-old Christian girl who was kidnapped, raped, and forced to marry her assailant and convert to Islam, as they plead for government action to prevent such violations.



The girl, identified as “Saba,” was able eventually to escape from her captor. But her case illustrates the danger to young Christian women who are wanted by Muslims as wives. Kidnapping, followed by forced marriage and conversion to Islam, rarely results in criminal penalties.

