Catholic World News

Medical associations seek federal clampdown on investigation of gender surgery

October 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Three of America’s most influential medical organizations have asked the Biden administration to investigate and prosecute journalists and bloggers who are reporting on hospitals that perform gender-altering surgery on children.



The American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, and Children’s Hospital Association called upon Attorney General Merrick Garland to address what they termed “targeting individual physicians and hospitals, resulting in a rapid escalation of threats, harassment, and disruption of care across multiple jurisdictions.”



Reports on the potential negative effects of irreversible surgery, and the efforts of hospitals to promote it, have prompted public protests at some institutions, such as Boston Children’s Hospital, which has become a leader in the lucrative business.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!