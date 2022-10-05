Catholic World News

Each of us must defend the nation, Ukrainian Catholic leader says

October 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on Archeparchy of Philadelphia

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said on October 2 that “human blood is pouring out” after “the enemy massively attacked Zaporizhzhia and its surroundings.”



“We know—we have emphasized and mentioned this more than once—that love creates heroes,” he continued. “This is true Christian love, which flows from the precious and life-giving Cross of the Lord.”



“Today, there are no rear areas in Ukraine,” the prelate added. “Each of us must stand on the front in defense of everything we love so much, everything we call native, in defense of Ukraine. And when we truly love, then we will persevere, we will find the strength not to stop.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!