Catholic World News

Pro-life volunteer shot while going door to door in Michigan

October 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: An 84-year-old woman from Lake Odessa, a town of 2,000 in central Michigan, was shot in the back shoulder as she was distributing pamphlets against a pro-abortion ballot initiative. The woman was able to drive herself to the police station and was then taken to the hospital.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!