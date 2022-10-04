Catholic World News

US Catholics want different presidential candidates, poll finds

October 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A new poll of US Catholics has found that most believe President Biden should not run for re-election in 2024, and an even larger majority believe former President Trump should not run again.



The EWTN poll also found that 52% of Catholic voters disapproved of Biden’s performance in office, with the disapproval much higher—75%—among those who attend Mass regularly.



The poll showed signs of danger for the Democratic Party, with Catholics—traditionally a “swing” constituency—preferring Republican candidates by a 49-45 margin. Also, the survey showed a significant decline in support for Democrats among Hispanic Catholics.

