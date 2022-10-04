Catholic World News

Witnesses in Vatican mega trial paint bleak picture of how Secretariat managed funds

October 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following testimony from defense witnesses in the trial of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine other defendants, the Vatican financial trial has resumed with testimony from witnesses for the prosecution.



The RNS coverage summarizes testimony from Revisor General Alessandro Cassinis Righini, appointed by the Pope to oversee Vatican budgets; Nicola Squillace, an attorney charged with fraud, embezzlement and money laundering; and Roberto Lolato, an advisor to the prosecution on the London real estate deal at the center of the trial.

