Theme announced for Pope’s message for World Communications Day: ‘Speak with the heart’

September 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Speak with the heart: Veritatem facientes in caritate [doing the truth in charity]” is the theme for the Pope’s message for the 2023 World Communications Day (background).



“In a time characterized – also in ecclesial life – by polarization and heated debates that exacerbate tempers, we are invited to go against the grain,” the Vatican press office commented. “We must not fear to state the at times uncomfortable truth that finds its foundation in the Gospel, but we must not separate this proclamation from a style of mercy, of sincere participation in the joys and sufferings of people of our time, as the Gospel page that narrates the dialogue between the mysterious wayfarer and the disciples of Emmaus teaches us in a sublime way.”

