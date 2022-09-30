Catholic World News
Most frequently taught NFP methods in diocesan programs: Billings, Marquette, CCL
September 30, 2022
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: On September 28, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops released its 2021 report on diocesan natural family planning programs.
The most frequently used methods currently taught in diocesan programs are the Billings Ovulation Method, the Marquette Method, and the Couple to Couple League’s method. Of the 22 dioceses that helped prepare the report, four require an NFP course in marriage preparation.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!