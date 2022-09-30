Catholic World News

Most frequently taught NFP methods in diocesan programs: Billings, Marquette, CCL

September 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 28, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops released its 2021 report on diocesan natural family planning programs.



The most frequently used methods currently taught in diocesan programs are the Billings Ovulation Method, the Marquette Method, and the Couple to Couple League’s method. Of the 22 dioceses that helped prepare the report, four require an NFP course in marriage preparation.

