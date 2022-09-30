Catholic World News

Bishops welcome presidential refugee cap of 125,000 over next year

September 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: President Biden has set a refugee cap of 125,000 for fiscal year 2022-23—the same figure he set in 2021-22.



Despite that cap, the United States admitted fewer than 20,000 refugees in 2021-22, excluding Afghans and Ukrainians, who have been admitted to the US under a separate program.



“This is an ambitious and worthwhile goal for our nation, which has benefitted from many blessings throughout its history, including the generations of refugees who have already enriched American communities,” said Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the Bishops’ Committee on Migration. “My brother bishops and I remain fully committed to our Church’s centuries-old tradition of welcoming newcomers in this country, especially those fleeing the devastations of war, violence, persecution, political instability, and natural disasters.”

