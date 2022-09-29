Catholic World News

Russian Catholic bishops support rights of conscientious objectors

September 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Russia have issued a statement insisting that “war has never been nor will be a means of solving problems between nations.”



In their statement, obviously aimed at the current war in Ukraine, the bishops stress that the Russian constitution provides for conscientious objection. A recent government announcement seemed to deny that conscientious objectors would be exempt from a recent mobilization order.





