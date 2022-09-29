Catholic World News

Jesus is the best, most faithful friend a person can have, Pope says

September 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Continuing his weekly catechesis on discernment, Pope Francis devoted his September 28 general audience to “the elements of discernment: familiarity with the Lord.”



“Being in prayer means opening my heart to Jesus, drawing close to Jesus, allowing Jesus to enter into my heart and making us feel His presence,” the Pope said. “And there we can discern when it is Jesus and when it is us with our thoughts, that so many times are far from what Jesus wants. Let us ask for this grace: to live a relationship of friendship with the Lord, as a friend speaks to a friend.”

