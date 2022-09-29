Catholic World News

Chief Rabbi of Rome assesses Jewish-Vatican relations

September 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Riccardo Di Segni, the co-author of this article, has been Chief Rabbi of Rome since 2001. “A comparison with the past is always necessary, not only because it shows progress, but it reminds us that the confrontation between two worlds is always difficult, regardless of the time,” he concludes.

