Ukrainian Catholic leader rues ‘truly hellish day’

September 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said on September 27 that “summarizing this day, we can say that it was truly hellish for Ukraine.”



“In just one day, Russia hit Ukraine with nine cruise missiles, made 22 airstrikes, and carried 90 attacks by rocket and jet systems,” he continued. “More than 50 settlements, cities, and villages of Ukraine were affected by Russian shelling.”



He added, “Despite the great pains, the great tension, and the deep wounds that Ukraine has experienced and is experiencing, in particular in the last day, we can still say today: Ukraine is standing! Ukraine is fighting! Ukraine is praying!”

