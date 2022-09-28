Catholic World News

Salvadoran archbishop criticized for political comment

September 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Luis Escobar Alas of San Salvador has stirred angry public comments with a statement that was widely interpreted as endorsing a re-election bid by the country’s President Nayib Bukele.



The constitution of El Salvador limits the president to a single term. But the Bukele administration quickly circulated the archbishop’s statement that many people would like to support a re-election bid because “now they see a light in the path ahead.”

