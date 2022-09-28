Catholic World News

South Sudan archbishop decries tribalism

September 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Tribalism is the country’s greatest enemy,” Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulia of Juba warned the people of South Sudan.



“We cannot build our nation or Church based on tribalism,” the archbishop said. He said that tribal rivalries constitute “our biggest enemy.”

