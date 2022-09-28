Catholic World News

Russian priest says Catholics, including clerics, fear conscription

September 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “People are certainly frightened here, particularly since Catholic parishioners and clergy could now be called up, beginning with those who’ve done military service,” a priest said following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization order. “The mass mobilization will very much affect Church life here, particularly since many Catholics are strongly against the war and won’t want to take part.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!