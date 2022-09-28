Catholic World News

Is new Vatican prosecutor a bull in a china shop, or relentlessly effective?

September 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar analyzes the work of Alessandro Diddi, who became the Vatican’s top prosecutor following the resignation of Gian Piero Milano.

