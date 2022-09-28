Catholic World News

Latin Mass Society leader optimistic about future of extraordinary form

September 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The experience of our members is that hostility to the old Mass is found above all in the older generation age of bishops and senior clergy,” said Joseph Shaw, who leads the Foederatio Internationalis Una Voce (FIUV) and the UK-based Latin Mass Society.



“While there are exceptions to this principle, it is clear that in ten years’ time the typical bishop and senior cleric will be much more open-minded about the ancient Mass than he is today, just as he is today much more open-minded than his predecessors of ten years ago,” he added.

