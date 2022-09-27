Catholic World News

Washington Post columnist rips Catholic health care institutions

September 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Treatment in a Catholic health care institution means “no tubal ligations for contraceptive purposes,” writes columnist Kate Cohen. “It would also mean no abortions, vasectomies, IUDs or in vitro fertilization. It would most likely constrain choices in end-of-life care and end gender-affirming care ... I still live in the Commonwealth of Religious Deference, where rules can be broken and citizens can be denied basic services as long as someone has decided that’s the way God wants it.”

