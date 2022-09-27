Catholic World News

18-year-old leads fight to protect children from transgender surgeries

September 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Chloe Cole, 18, is “a self-described ‘former trans kid’ who de-transitioned after undergoing years of puberty blockers and an irreversible double mastectomy at the age of 15,” according to the report.

