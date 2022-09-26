Catholic World News

Pro-life activist arrested in SWAT team raid

September 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An FBI SWAT team burst into the home of a Pennsylvania pro-life activist on September 23, terrifying his family while arresting him on a charge that had already been dismissed by local courts.



Mark Houck, who prays regularly at an abortion clinic outside Philadelphia, was accused of assaulting a clinic escort last October. Houck said he pushed away the man, who was harassing his young son. The incident was captured on videotape. Local authorities declined to press charges.



In July, however, federal prosecutors told Houck that he could face charges for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinics Act. Houck sought to speak with the prosecutors about the case, but had no reply before the SWAT team raid.

