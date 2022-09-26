Catholic World News

Amsterdam diocese to close 60% of churches

September 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Amsterdam has announced plans to close 60% of its churches over the course of the next five years, in a move prompted by a plummeting number of active Catholics.



The diocese, which had 218 parishes as recently as 1980, now has only 164 churches; of these, 99 will be closed under a reorganization plan, and 37 more will be “support churches” slated for later closing in a second round of downsizing.



Bishop Jan Hendriks said that the covid lockdown pandemic “has accelerated the process of shrinkage we were already in: faithful churchgoers of an advanced age have grown even older and have sometimes stopped attending church; others have become accustomed to a different format for Sunday mornings, volunteers have dropped out, choirs have stopped.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!