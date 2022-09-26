Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox Church decries Russian bid to annex occupied territories

September 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), traditionally aligned with the Moscow patriarchate, has issued a statement denouncing Russian efforts to annex the Ukrainian territories currently held by Russian forces.



In a statement signed by Metropolitan Onufry of Kiev, the UOC condemns the “criminal plan” for Russian annexation, demands recognition of the integrity of Ukrainian territory, asks other nations not to recognize the validity of referendum votes in those territories under Russian control, and urges citizens in the territories not to participate in the votes.



The hierarchy of the UOC had already broken with the Russian Orthodox Church, with a May statement condemning the Russian invasion— which the Moscow patriarchate has supported.



The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), which rivals the UOC for leadership of the country’s Orthodox community, has consistently denounced the Russian offensive.

