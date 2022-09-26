Catholic World News

Trial of Cardinal Zen begins in Hong Kong

September 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The criminal trial of Cardinal Joseph Zen began on September 26, after a delay due to the illness of the trial judge.



The 90-year-old cardinal and five co-defendants are charged with failure to register a group that raised funds for the legal defense of pro-democracy activists. All of the defendants have entered not-guilty pleas.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

