Pope praises Shalom community’s approach to evangelization

September 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to members of the Shalom community, a Brazil-based movement aimed at evangelizing the young, Pope Francis praised the group’s focus on the fundamentals of sacramental life.



“You have put the Eucharistic celebration, adoration, and confession at the center,” the Pope said. This, he added, promises “an inexhaustible wealth that is found in the Church and from which we must always draw.”



The Shalom movement, founded in Brazil in 1982, now involves over 10,000 missionaries, working in 33 countries.

