India: Christian teachers charged under anti-conversion law

September 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two Christian teachers at a school in the state of Uttar Pradesh have been arrested and charged with violation of the state’s anti-conversion law.



The complaint was filed by a Hindu woman, married to a Christian man, who says that the two women came to her house and tried to convert her to Christianity.

