Catholic World News

Report: Patriarch Kirill says dying in war against Ukraine ‘cleanses away all sins’

September 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainska Pravda

CWN Editor's Note: “We know that many today are dying in the fields of internecine battle,” said the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, according to the report. “The Church is praying that this battle will end as soon as possible, that as few brothers as possible will kill each other in this fratricidal war.”



“And at the same time, the Church realizes that if someone, driven by a sense of duty and the need to honor his oath, stays loyal to his vocation and dies while carrying out his military duty, then he is, without any doubt, doing a deed that is equal to sacrifice,” Patriarch Kirill added, according to the report. “He is sacrificing himself for others. And, therefore, we believe that this sacrifice cleanses away all of that person’s sins.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!