Pope Francis to International Thomistic Congress: Go to Thomas

September 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 22, Pope Francis received participants in the 11th International Thomistic Congress, organized by the Pontifical Academy of Saint Thomas Aquinas and the Angelicum Thomistic Institute.



“We’re seeing a modest renaissance of Thomism in the Church, particularly in the English-speaking world,” said Father Thomas Joseph White, OP, rector of the Angelicum. “I think it’s the most important Thomistic conference internationally to take place in decades.”

