Catholic World News

Italian LGBT advocates meet Pope Francis, discuss Church ‘that excludes no one’

September 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: At his September 21 general audience, Pope Francis met briefly with 110 persons associated with the “Tent of Jonathan” organization. They included gay and lesbian Catholics, family members, and pastoral workers.



Father Gianluca Carrega, who leads the Archdiocese of Turin’s LGBT pastoral ministry, gave the Pontiff two books and said that they had time to exchange only a few words.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!