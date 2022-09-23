Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop deplores military attack on city market

September 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Augustine Tochukwu Ukwuoma of Orlu, in Nigeria’s Imo State (map), denounced a military attack on a market. Orlu is the site of an insurgency that began last year.



“I still maintain the view that human life is sacred and should be respected,” said Bishop Ukwuoma. “The inhabitants of this area are petty traders and subsistent farmers who live basically from hand to mouth ... Did they think of the number of children who will have nothing to eat because their parents have lost their sources of income?”

