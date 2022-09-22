Catholic World News

Pregnancy center demands release of firebombing video

September 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A New York pregnancy-help center has brought suit against local police, seeking to recover video footage that it submitted to the police to document a firebombing.



The site of CompassCare Pregnancy Services, located outside Buffalo, was badly damaged by the attack on June 7, and director James Harden reports that security cameras captured images of individuals involved and the license plates on their vehicles. That tape, along with “a mountain of other evidence,” was turned over to law-enforcement officials.



“It’s Day 106 [since the bombing]. There have been no arrests,” Harden says. Frustrated that neither the police nor the FBI have shown any urgency in investigating the bombings at pregnancy-help centers, CompassCare has demanded the return of the video.



Police officials say that release of the video could compromise their investigation.

