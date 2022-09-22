Catholic World News

LGBT initiative reflects spirit of Pope Francis, Belgian leader says

September 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The head of a new outreach to homosexual Catholics in Belgium’s Flanders region has said that he feels confident his work is “in the spirit of our Pope.”



Willy Bombeek, the coordinator of a “Homosexuality and Faith” project, spoke out amidst controversy that has arisen since the bishops of Flanders made their project public, including a description of a proposed liturgical service to bless same-sex unions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!