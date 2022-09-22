Catholic World News

Roll back abortions in VA hospitals, US bishops, military archdiocese urge

September 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on a regulation that paves the way for abortion in veterans’ hospitals, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Archdiocese for the Military Services said that “the interim final rule allows abortions, including elective abortions, in VA [Veterans Affairs] programs through nine months of pregnancy.”



“In our view, there are at least three problems with the interim final rule. First, the Department has no statutory authority to adopt it,” attorneys for the USCCB and the archdiocese explained. “Second, the rule represents a violation of conditions Congress has placed on the availability of taxpayer funds and government facilities for abortions. Third, the rule will facilitate the taxpayer-funded destruction of innocent human lives and harm the women it is intended to benefit.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

