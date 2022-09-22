Catholic World News

‘Building a Culture of Life in a Post-Roe World’: USCCB issues Respect Life Month statement

September 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The three-page statement, written for Respect Life Month (October), has four sections: “An Answer to Prayer,” “Shifting the Paradigm to ‘Radical Solidarity,’” “Speaking and Living the Truth with Compassion,” and “A New Politics.”



“Almost 50 years after Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has finally returned to the American people the authority to govern ourselves on the matter of abortion,” said Archbishop William Lori, chairman of the USCCB Committee on Pro-Life Activities. He called on Catholics to “build a better future—a future in which the new hallmarks of our society will be solidarity, compassion, reconciliation, and a new unity as a nation ... Accordingly, we must live and act in radical solidarity with mothers, children, and families in need.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!