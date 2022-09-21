Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin, at UN, highlights urgent need for Global Educational Pact

September 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, addressed the United Nations’ Transforming Education Summit.



Pope Francis first outlined his vision for a Global Compact on Education in a September 2019 message. “The Pope has invited everyone (young people, teachers, political leaders, and civil society) to be protagonists of this alliance, making a personal and societal commitment to cultivate together the dream of a humanism in solidarity, responding to human expectations and God’s plan,” Cardinal Parolin said at the UN summit.

