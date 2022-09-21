Catholic World News

USCCB publishes regional synod summaries

September 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops, in addition to publishing its national synthesis of synod themes, has released syntheses for each ecclesiastical region (map).



The USCCB has also released several shorter synod-related documents, including Highlights from the Diocesan Phase, Synod Next Steps, National Synthesis Talking Points, and Synod FAQs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

