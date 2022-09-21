Catholic World News
USCCB publishes regional synod summaries
September 21, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops, in addition to publishing its national synthesis of synod themes, has released syntheses for each ecclesiastical region (map).
The USCCB has also released several shorter synod-related documents, including Highlights from the Diocesan Phase, Synod Next Steps, National Synthesis Talking Points, and Synod FAQs.
